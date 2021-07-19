President Buhari Appoints Prof. Wushishi As NECO Registrar (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examination Council (NECO).

The council has been run by an acting registrar since the death of Prof Godswill Obioma, the former registrar.

Obioma died in Minna, Niger State capital, last month.

In a letter with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment of Wushishi is for an initial tenure of five years.

He said the appointment took effect on 12th of July, 2021.

Wushishi was born on 5th April 1965 and hails from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.



