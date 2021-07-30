President Buhari In An Elbow Shake With Powerful Ladies (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 and holds Bilateral Meetings on 29th July 2021

President Buhari with L-R: Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Special Envoy on Girl’s Education Helen Grant MP, Former Prime Minister of Australia and Board Chair GPE Hon. Julia Gillard and Nigeria High Commissioner to United Kingdom Amb. Sarafa Ishola at the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 on 29th July 2021

President Buhari with Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt. Hon. Patrice Scotland during a Bilateral Meeting at the sideline of the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 on 29th July 2021

President Buhari with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a Bilateral Meeting at the sideline of the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 on 29th July 2021

President Buhari with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during a Bilateral Meeting at the sideline of the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 on 29th July 2021

President Buhari with L-R: Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Moderator Edwin Macharia, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe and Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera during the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 on 29th July 2021