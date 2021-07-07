President Of Haiti Assassinated At His Home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Reportedly Assassinated at His Home

There were mass protests this year in a bitter dispute over Moïse’s legitimacy.

Jamie Ross

News Correspondent

Updated Jul. 07, 2021 6:12AM ET / Published Jul. 07, 2021 6:03AM ET

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, has been assassinated at his private residence, according to local reports.

A statement from Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, said the deadly attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “A group of individuals who have not been identified, some of whom were speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and fatally injured the Head of State,” the PM wrote.

Joseph said the first lady was also shot, but has survived the attack.

More to follow…



