Primate Ayodele Pays Condolence Visit To TB Joshua’s Widow (Pictures)

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has paid a condolence visit to the widow of Prophet TB Joshua, Prophetess Evelyn Joshua at the Synagogue Church Of Nations on Saturday, 3rd of July, 2021.

During his visit, Primate Ayodele described Late Prophet TB Joshua as a gift to humanity and someone he respects for his philanthropic acts and kind gestures to his immediate community and beyond.

He noted that Prophet TB Joshua exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ which is about loving everyone regardless their belief and religion, stating that He extended his magnanimity to the Christians and Muslim communities.

He prayed for Prophetess Evelyn Joshua and asked that God gives her the strength and courage to continue the legacy of late Prophet TB Joshua. He also encouraged the children to be strong in the Lord and do all they can to ensure the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua lives on.

Furthermore Primate Ayodele prayed for the ministry of the late prophet to continue moving forward despite his demise.

‘‘The death of Prophet TB Joshua has no doubt left a huge vacuum in the body of Christ but we are glad the man of God lived a fulfilled life. His many works for humanity will continue to live on even though he is no longer here’’

‘’Prophet TB Joshua lived a life that portrayed what Christ was all about; Loving, caring for people without regarding their religion, belief, or any form of differences. The beneficiaries of Prophet TB Joshua’s philanthropic acts included Christians, Muslims in Nigeria and beyond.’’

‘’I want to encourage Prophetess Evelyn Joshua to remain strong during this period, the task ahead in keeping the Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua alive is not an easy one but God will strengthen her, the children and everyone in this ministry to make it easy.’’

‘’Of course, He will be greatly missed, I pray that his ministry continue moving forward and touch many lives for the purpose of populating the kingdom of God, Amen’’