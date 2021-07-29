‘Prof. Soludo Is The Next Governor Of Anambra State’ – Obiano

July 28, 2021

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has vowed to make former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Charles Soludo his successor.

He spoke on Wednesday at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport at Umueri after his three-week vacation abroad.

Obiano landed with a private jet at the airport exactly by 11.45am and was received by Anambra lawmakers led by Speaker Uche Okafor.

Addressing the crowd that came to welcome him, Obiano said Soludo would be the next Governor.

He left the State immediately after the primary conducted by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka that produced Soludo as candidate.

Since then, the party had been enmeshed in crisis with two candidates produced for the November 6 election.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had refused to recognise Soludo as the candidate.

Instead, the Commission published Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate based on a High judgement from Jigawa State.

Obiano described the omission of Soludo’s name on the INEC list as a ‘mistake’, which he said would be corrected soon.

The Governor said: “Prof. Soludo is the next Governor of Anambra State as issues about APGA crisis will be a thing of the past soon”.

He assured of delivery of the Anambra International Airport in record time, saying “I feel fulfilled to have a test of my legacy project- the airport this day.”



