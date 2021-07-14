Prophet Odumeje Visits TB Joshua’s Family (Video)

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a Prophet Odumeje has paid a condolence visit to the wife of late founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) TB Joshua who died on June 5 and has been buried in Lagos on July 9, IgbereTV reports.

Odumeje is General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Anambra.

On Tuesday, the church shared a video of the cleric’s visit to TB Joshua’s residence.

Odumeje was received by the wife, Evelyn. He consoled the widow and offered prayers for the family and the Synagogue Church.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wegFAu9EHqw

https://igberetvnews.com/1395511/prophet-odumeje-visits-tb-joshuas-family-condolence-video/