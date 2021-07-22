Proven Strategies To Reduce Employees Absenteeism In The Workplace

As an employer, a manager, a supervisor, or a team lead, it’s inevitable not to witness employees staying absent from work on few occasions.

While this seldomly leaves huge consequences on the performance and output of an organization. It causes deeper challenges to the productivity of a company especially when it becomes an unnecessarily frequent and habitual act that a large portion of the workforce indulges in.

Understanding the impact especially the silent consequences of excessive absenteeism within an organization is the first approach to reducing it.

Effect of employees absenteeism in the workplace

The degree to which the impact of employee absenteeism affects an organization’s operations depends largely on the role, tasks, and responsibilities entrusted to the employee exhibiting the frequent absenteeism.

The consequences accompanying employees’ absenteeism include the coworkers or team members experiencing poor morale to higher administration costs that oftentimes arise from the need to create alternative or temporary support to fill the vacant role of a staff’s absence.

The effects of absenteeism in the workplace also extend to witnessing a decrease in productivity rate and poor customer support delivery which is largely attributed to understaffing

Causes of employees absenteeism in the workplace

Employees fill in for absenteeism for numerous reasons which may be tenable or sometimes unjustifiable.

Whether the reasons for not showing up at work is tenable or not, identifying these reasons important because they reveal deep insights into how an employee’s frequent absence can be dealt with or controlled.

Below are the commonest reasons employees absent themselves from work too frequently

Stress and burnout

Harassment and bullying from coworkers

Sexual assaults or abuses from superiors

Illness

Low morale

Depression and mental health problems

Lack of money

Solutions to reduce employees absenteeism in the workplace

The following are actionable tips on how to control, deal with and reduce unnecessary or excessive absenteeism within the workforce

1. Encourage good attendance with enticing rewards

Develop a system that rewards and appreciates employees for keeping outstanding attendance. Creating a system that recognizes these employees motivates other colleagues to strive to keep an outstanding attendance too

2. Offer supports

Ask employees about their well-being and offer support in situations where they are likely experiencing breakdowns such as emotional, financial, psychological, or physiological breakdowns.

3. Develop policies that discourage poor attendance

It’s never enough to develop systems that encourage employees to maintain good attendance because not every employee will comply or be inspired by programs that aim at rewarding good attendance.

Thus, building or creating systems and programs that discourage and penalize employees who default the company’s rules against absenteeism with untenable reasons or excuses is important.

4. Help employees manage workplace stress and burnout

It is very common to have employees absent themselves from working when they experience extreme stress or burnout or encounter challenges that hinder their productivity

Make work less stressful and engaging for them

Develop programs that encourage their health and well-being

Additionally, carry out periodic checks to discover the likely challenges they may be facing in the course of their jobs.

For example, an employee who has to put up with a broken work tool may become frustrated and stressed out because of the delays and the limitation working with such a tool may have on his productivity

5. Develop and integrate a work from home policy

It can sometimes be extremely difficult to consistently onsite or show up to work due to environmental or natural reasons that are beyond the individual’s control and are unavoidable

For instance, an employee can be hindered from showing up at work in the event where there’s a constant heavy rain pour or security challenge

Developing remote work policies that accommodate employees to work from wherever they are, helps reduce the likelihood of employees filling for absenteeism.

