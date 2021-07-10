Connect on Linked in

Quick Career Upgrade Tips

1. Identify your career strengths and weaknesses.

2. Start skills training in the area of your weaknesses for improvement.

3. Search for Internship programs for practical industry experience.

4. Update your CV with newly acquired skills and experience.

5. Get your online presence ready (Facebook and LinkedIn).

6. Identify your ideal employers.

7. Engage in strategic networking by joining Facebook Groups and LinkedIn.

8. Practice interview questions & answers related to your field.

9. Proceed to Job Hunt (offline and online) such as using Indeed or Jooble.

.