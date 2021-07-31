One of Nigeria’s finest female nollywood stars, Rachel Oniga is dead. She reportedly died in the early hours of today 30 July 2021. The actress became a household name in Nigeria cinema/drama industry and contributed so much towards the development of Yoruba movies.

Rachel Oniga

What is the cause of Rachel Oniga’s death is one of the questions most of her fans are asking. The information is not immediately available. According to her biography, she was born in 1957, making her 64 years old this year. She was born in Ebute-Metta, a Lagos town. She is also a grandmother.

GISTMASTER gathered that Rachel Oniga was divorced from her husband. She was also a grand nother before she passed on. Meanwhile, she was not a Yoruba. She was from Delta state but speaks Yoruba fluently.