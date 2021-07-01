Rapper, Kodak Black Throws $100K Into The Ocean; Flushes Money Down The Toilet (Pix)

Rapper, Kodak Black Throws $100K Into The Ocean; Flushes Money Down The Toilet (Video)

Controversial American rapper, Kodak Black has got people talking after he was spotted throwing money in the ocean and flushing dollar bills down the toilet, IgbereTV reports.

The 24-year-old rapper in a video he shared on his official Instagram page was spotted throwing a stack of $100 bills off a boat.

“I Broke You Off When Dem Bleep Niggas Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Shit Nigga I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me Shit Nigga I Had My Own Grind !!!!,” he captioned the post.

In another video of him shared online, Kodak was seen stuffing several hundred dollars in the toilet before flushing it, and when the money got clogged and refused to flush, Kodak puts his hand in the toilet to push it down the hole.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-PPxus7Hwk

