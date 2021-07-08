Real Madrid Unveil Photos Of Their New Bernabeu Stadium With Retractable Roof

New incredible footage of Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu has shown the intended plans to modernise the 81,000 seater stadium with a retractable roof.

The La Liga giants had initally planned to open their updated home in the summer of 2022 but the coronavirus pandemic meant they could bring forward the renovation plans and the project is expected to be finished much sooner.

As there were no fans in attendance last season, Madrid used this oppourtunity to play their home matches at their reserve ground Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, where they also played Chelsea in the Champions League.

Now a new stadium update has been provided with visions of an incredible retractable roof.

The state-of-the-art roof will catapult the Bernabeu into the conversation of football’s greatest arenas with a fully modernised stadium.

As well as the roof, a modern 360 degree screen will circle the ground with a multi-storey car park situated underneath the stadium.

A new shopping centre and as well as several restaurants are also set to be built for an updated match-day experience.

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that more than 700 workers have been involved in the stadium renovation, with hope that the projects completion will match when fans are permitted entry back into stadiums by the Spanish government.

When they do retrurn, there will be a new man at the helm with Carlo Ancelotti returning for a second spell at Los Blancos.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/real-madrid-santiago-bernabeu-update-24445288