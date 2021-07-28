Reason Buhari Can’t Receive Medical Attention In Nigeria – Femi Adesina

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot receive medical attention in Nigeria.

Adesina made this comment while being interviewed on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ Program. According to him the President has had the same doctors for close to 40 years.

In his words; “President Buhari has been with the same doctors and medical team for upward of 40 years. It’s advisable that he continues with those who know his medical history and that is why he comes to London to see them.”

“He has used the same medical team for over 40 years. Once you can afford it, then stay with the team that has your history.”

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that the President on Monday left for the United Kingdom to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in the UK and also to have a medical check-up.

Adesina also disclosed that the President will be staying in the UK for two weeks.

