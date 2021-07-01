Regina Daniels Shares Photos From Her Son’s 1st Birthday Party

Regina Daniels Shares Photos From Her Son’s Expensive 1st Birthday Party

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko threw a lavish party for their son, Munir, who clocked one-year-old on Tuesday, June 29 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Regina took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the event which was attended by their celebrities friends, and family.

In the post, the actress expressed her gratitude to those who came to celebrate with them.

She wrote;

“First of all, I am LOVED and now I know that 29/June has to be one of my best days on earth….

A hearty and loving ‘Thank You’ to everyone that made it even more special. The party may be over, but I still play the events over and over in my head. I had such a great time. Thank you for making time for me & my baby moon on his special day….Thank you for sharing in one of the best days of our lives…..thank you for the abundant gifts and your immense love….Thank you for celebrating my moon… @princemunirnwoko thank you …thank you…thank you…. The gratitude in my heart is excessive and I am shorts of words. Permit me to flood your timeline with lots of pictures as I can’t get over #tothemoonandback2021″

