Relationship Trends Among Teenagers In Nigeria

Many teenagers have recently joined the dating pool. Every secondary school student now has a “special someone”.

I am quite appalled at the staggering rise at which teenagers enter relationships just to join the trend.

Going into relationships without being friends first, for financial and sexual benefits, to update Instagram and Facebook?

It gets worse after several months of love-playing and exhausting infatuation, one party becomes bored and wants to try someone else and then the night falls on your undefined relationship. You then proceed to “chop breakfast”.

No long term goals or aspirations, no detailed commitments. Just vibes and fulfilled emptiness.

Young people need to reevaluate their decisions and stop jumping on bandwagons. Focus on your education and your goals, that is what matters most now. And if you must, be with someone who you can grow with, share each others goals and ideas, have meaningful conversations, pray or attend religious gatherings.

Let your relationship be purposeful.

Shower thoughts with OneMarvee- E1S2