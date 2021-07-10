Released Chibok Girl, Mary Katambi Bags B.sc In Accounting (Photos)

Released Chibok girl, Mary Katambi bagged B.Sc in Accounting from American University of Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

She was given full scholarship by former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Taking to his Facebook page, Atiku Abubakar shared photos of himself and Mary Katambi on her graduation. He wrote;

“Mary Katambi, I’m proud that seven years after your release from Boko Haram captivity, you’ve beaten the odds to graduate with a degree in accounting from American University of Nigeria. The best years are still ahead of you.”

https://www.facebook.com/14312764639/posts/10159385896394640/?app=fbl