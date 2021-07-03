Reno Omokri Blasts El-Rufai For Withdrawing His Son From A Public School

Reno Omokri Blasts Governor El-Rufai For Withdrawing His Son From Nigerian Public School (Photo)

Former Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri has blasted the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for withdrawing his son from Nigerian public school, IgbereTV reports.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai said that he withdrew his seven-year-old son, Abubakar Al-Sadiq El-Rufai, from Kaduna Capital school, after bandits attempted to kidnap him twice.

Taking to Instagram, Reno Omokri wrote;

“So, Nasir @NElRufai can withdraw his son from school because bandits and killer herdsmen want to kill him, yet he condemns Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu for wanting to withdraw from Nigeria when the same bandits and killer herdsmen kill their people. Is this not hypocrisy?

Seeing as El-Rufai said he withdrew his son from a public school because bandits and kidnappers were targeting him, it is time we question his sanity. Does he have Multiple Personality Disorder? Was he not the same man defending bandits on BBC News Pidgin saying they are just doing “business” and are not a threat to one Nigeria? So let him leave his son in that school since they are only doing their business.

Yoruba say oni iranu!

#Tableshaker”

