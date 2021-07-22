Reported Killings In Nigeria: See Breakdown Of Affected States & Geo-Political Zones

Media Reported Killings In Nigeria Between April – June 2021
Violent incidents, including attacks from Boko Haram, militia herdsmen, abductions, gang clashes, bandits recorded.
Deaths Reported: 3,133
Security Personnel Killed (Customs officers, DSS, NSCDC Officers, Police Officers, Soldiers: 296
Deaths By Geopolitical Zones:
North Central: 867
North East: 655
North West: 895
South West: 177
South East: 293
South South: 247
Affected States:
Benue: 473
Zamfara: 481
Borno: 444
Niger: 277
Kaduna: 175
Kebbi: 145
Imo: 108
Yobe: 98
Ebonyi: 85
Rivers: 84
Katsina: 82
Anambra: 72
Oyo: 72
Plateau: 68
Taraba: 60
Akwa Ibom: 59
Delta: 40
Cross River: 33
Osun: 31
Sokoto: 30
Gombe: 29
Ogun: 24
Adamawa: 23
Lagos: 23
Enugu: 20
Ondo: 19
Edo: 17
Kwara: 15
Bayelsa: 14
Nasarawa: 13
Abuja: 11
Kogi: 11
Abia: 8
Ekiti: 8
Jigawa: 1
Source: SBM Intelligence