Reps To IGP: Don’t Allow Chidinma Ojukwu To Die In Custody

The House of Representatives has said Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, must not die in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force.

The House also called on the police to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and refrain from granting interviews.

The House further called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to ensure that there was no violation of human rights and media access to arrested persons in the future.

In addition, the House said the IG must ensure that “Ms. Ojukwu (the accused) does not die in custody or commit suicide while awaiting trial as in some past cases.”

These were the resolutions passed by the lawmakers at the plenary on Tuesday, following their unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tolu Akande-Sadipe and titled, ‘Call for the Compliance of the Police Force with the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Proper Investigation into the Death of Late Mr. Usifo Ataga.’

