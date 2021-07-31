Rival Bandit Gangs Clash In Katsina Over A Woman, One Leader, 3 Others Killed

Leader of a gang of bandits, Dogo Najaballah has been killed in Dungun Muazu forest located in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Najaballah was killed on Wednesday in a fight that broke out between his gang and a rival gang of bandits in the state over issues relating to the marriage of a woman.

The members of the other conflicting group reportedly killed him, according to The Punch.

Some residents in the nearby communities told the newspaper that the rival gang was not happy with Najaballah’s interference in the marriage which resulted in the fiasco.

Members of the slain leader’s gang, however, unleashed terror on the rival gang and killed three of their members.

A resident on Thursday said, “Since Najaballah was killed yesterday (Wednesday), we have been careful when going to the area for farming. Some of us have even decided not to go there for farming until tension goes down there as the bandits behave irrationally.”

The source revealed that Najaballah’s corpse was buried in the forest on Wednesday.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/30/rival-bandit-gangs-clash-katsina-over-woman-one-leader-three-others-killed