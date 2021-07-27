Russian Who Killed Her 2 Husbands Leaves Video On Where She Buried The 3rd (Pix)

A woman who killed two of her husbands died on her sofa – but not before recording a video revealing where she buried a third.

Russian ‘black widow’ Elena Mitrofanova, 55, took her own life and passed away on her living room couch.

But she left a note reading “Watch the video on my phone”, directing investigators to a shocking self-recorded clip in which she revealed the vegetable patch location of murdered husband Yury Mitrofanov, 58.

The killer from Nizhny, Central Russia spent 20 years in jail for killing two previous husbands, police and a neighbour confirmed to local TV station Kstati.

Elena’s stepson Evgeny confirmed neighbour Taisia’s story.

He said: “She was twice convicted for murder.”

The federal police Russian Investigative Committee is now seeking more information about the woman’s death.

A murder investigation has also begun, though its likely culprit will never face justice.



