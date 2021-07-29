Sack Abba Kyari Now – Deji Adeyanju Calls On Interpol To Arrest Him

Popular activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has called for the immediate arrest of DCP Abba Kyari.

Adeyanju’s statements are coming shortly after reports emerged that Kyari had ties to disgraced fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi. On Thursday morning, unsealed court documents reveal that Hushpuppi allegedly bribed the top cop to arrest an associate in Nigeria.

A US court has also ordered the FBI to arrest Kyari. Adeyanju wrote on Twitter:

“Sack Abba Kyari now.”

“The Interpol should arrest Abba Kyari if he ever goes to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Europe , etc and hand him over to the FBI.”

Kyari has since reacted to the report stating that he has no business with Hushpuppi adding that he only responded to complaint from the fraudster that someone was threatening to kill his(hushpuppi) family in Nigeria over a deal gone wrong.

He stated that he only helped hushpuppi to get native attires which cost N300,000 and that the money was paid directly to the account of the tailor.



