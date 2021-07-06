Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Monday said he agreed with the Southern governors’ position that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 must emerge from the Southern part of the country.

Speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said zoning the presidency to the South in 2023 is the only way to avoid Nigeria plunging into crisis.

“I agree absolutely with them. That is the only way it has to be in a country like this. When the presidency was in the South during Obasanjo’s regime, it was the same way the North insisted that the next president should come from the North. And so, Yar’Adua became president”.

“Later, Goodluck Jonathan took it up and Muhammadu Buhari became the president. So, it is the turn of the South and there is no argument about it. The nature of this country is such that if that balance is not maintained, there will be a crisis”.

“It will mean that there is a ruling class and others are the ruled, particularly in a country that is so tensed as ours now, where there is so much inter-ethnic suspicion, fear of people grabbing power and fear of people wanting to be rulers at the expense of others”.

“There is no debate about it, I’m in support of the southern governors,” he said.

https://independent.ng/sagay-backs-southern-governors-says-presidency-must-come-to-south-in-2023/