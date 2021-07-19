SALLAH CELEBRATION: LASG CHARGES RESIDENTS TO MAINTAIN SANITARY HABITS FOR CLEANER LAGOS

… Reiterates Ban On Sale of Rams, Cows On Highways, Parks, Medians

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, reminded residents to ensure that gains already made towards a cleaner environment in the city are not eroded as they join Muslims in celebrating the Ed-el-Kabir.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, urged residents to complement the efforts of various agencies through timely evacuation of waste and cleaning of drains, especially during this festive period.

He said all waste generated through the slaughtering of rams and other animals, as well as waste from food items, should be properly discarded after bagging, through approved PSP operators, just as everyone must avoid unsanitary actions.

Bello, while felicitating with all Muslims, urged Lagosians to celebrate with moderation, bearing in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us.

He averred that all those who will engage in public outings during the holidays should avoid littering while observing all COVID safety protocols.

“In view of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and observance of the prescribed safety protocols, everyone must always ensure that they handle waste in the most appropriate way”, the Commissioner stated.

Bello also used the opportunity to remind Lagosians that the Law against street trading is still in force, stressing that any form of street trading that includes the display of rams on major highways, road medians, walkways, lay-bys, gardens and parks across the State will not be tolerated.

Noting that it is usual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams and other livestock, the Commissioner warned that such trading must be done in designated markets without defacing the State’s aesthetics or compromising the wellness and wellbeing of residents.

