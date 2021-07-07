Samsung Galaxy A22 Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

Samsung Galaxy A22 Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_M3S5HiBpcE

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is arguably over priced, the Samsung A22 offers more value for money by spotting the same Helio G80 but with a HD+ Super AMOLED display, of course with the same 90hz refresh rate, same 5000mAh Battery, same form factor etc. Moving over to other brands, like Xiaomi and Realme, the Helio G80 typically comes at a lesser price point and that’s because the “Samsung” branding alone, comes at a cost. The average Samsung fan(atic) is blind with lust and more than willing to pay. The Black color may be the least appealing of Samsung’s offerings but it actually looks good when it’s not covered in fingerprint smudges.

This version has no 5G support but there is a Samsung Galaxy A22 5G on the market, in some regions.

Price: The 4GB/64GB version retails for N89,100 ($180), while the 128GB/4GB version retails for N97,600 ($195)

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specs

• 6.4″ HD+ 90Hz sAMOLED Display

• Plastic Back & frame

• MediaTek Helio G80 CPU

• 48MP + 8MP+ 2MP +2MP Back Camera

• 13MP Front Camera

• 4+64GB / 4+128GB / 6GB+128GB – RAM/Storage

• 5000mAh Battery (15Watt Charging)

• Android 11

• 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4mm & 186g