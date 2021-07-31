Sanwo-Olu Receives NFF Team Ahead Of Aisha Buhari Football Tournament

PICTURES: GOV. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU RECEIVES NFF PRESIDENT, AMAJU PINNICK AND TEAM AHEAD OF PREPARATIONS FOR THE AISHA BUHARI FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT AT LAGOS HOUSE, MARINA, ON FRIDAY, JULY 30, 2021

PIX 1 L-R: Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Mr. Oluwatoyin Gafaar; LSSC Chairman, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President, Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode; President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick and NFF first Vice President, Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi, during a courtesy visit by NFF President and his team ahead of preparations for the Aisha Buhari football tournament, at Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, July 30, 2021.

PIX 2-3 L-R: Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Mr. Sola Aiyepeku, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick during a courtesy visit by NFF President and his team ahead of preparations for the Aisha Buhari football tournament, at Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, July 30, 2021.

PIX 4 L-R: President, Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode; Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Mr. Sola Aiyepeku; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, during a courtesy visit by NFF President and his team ahead of preparations for the Aisha Buhari football tournament, at Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, July 30, 2021.

PIX 5 : Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flanked by President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick (right); NFF first Vice President, Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi (left) and members of the entourage during a courtesy visit by NFF ahead of preparations for the Aisha Buhari football tournament, at Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, July 30, 2021.



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4394925480528684&id=492378324116772