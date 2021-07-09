Sanwo-Olu Reconstitutes Governing Council Of LASU

Today, I reconstituted the Governing Council of Lagos State University that will be led by distinguished and veteran accountant, Sir David Olabanji Sunmoni as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council.

Other accomplished men and women who will serve on the 13-member Council are Mrs Tolagbe Taiwo, Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo, Mr Anuoluwapo Oladele Eso, Mr Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs. Foluke Kafayat AbdulRazaq, Prof. Shaffideen Adeniyi Amuwo, Mrs Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Mr Adekunle Soname, Mr Karl Toriola, and Dr Ifeanyi Odii.

Inauguration of new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU) signals a new chapter of progress and resolution of issues surrounding the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the university. As the supreme governing authority of the university. I charged the council to give top priority to implementation of quality policies and programmes that will accelerate the pace of development and growth of the university.

One of the key responsibilities of the Council which require urgent attention is the activation of the process for the appointment of a new person to call Vice Chancellor of the university. In performing this responsibility, I urged the Council to be guided by the lessons from past events and ensure strict adherence to relevant laws, guidelines and procedures.

I am convinced members of the council will bring about their wealth of experience and accomplishments in their various chosen professions to impact positively on the management, policy formulations and smooth running of the university.



https://www.facebook.com/252185758819200/posts/825431078161329/?d=n