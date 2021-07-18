Sanwo-Olu Wins Vanguard’s Personality Of The Year Award (Picures)

Governance in Lagos State is undoubtedly at its best moment at the moment because the Centre of Excellence is being governed by a tested, trusted and reliable administrator. It is a fact that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took charge of the economic nerve centre of Nigeria at a very challenging period. A good leader in the mould of Sanwo-Olu could best be likened to a bright light that had promptly sent darkness packing and illuminated the path of his people.

The number one citizen of Lagos State has evidently over-performed in the last two years of serving as governor to have earned the trust, love and confidence of all Lagosians. The sterling performance of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in just two years has equally fetched him accolades from

different quarters and categories of people that include students, traders, artisans, industrialists, opinion moulders and religious leaders.

Running through the major achievements of Sanwo-Olu in the last two years, the compassionate governor had consciously touched all the sectors of Lagos. The peoples’ governor had equally committed time and resources to the completion of virtually all uncompleted projects he inherited from his predecessors. Moreso, particularly worthy of note is the commendable handling of Covid-19 pandemic by Governor Sanwo-Olu. This efforts had in the real sense saved Nigeria from what could have become a major heath disaster in the entire country.

Sanwo-Olu had effectively deployed his persuasive management skills to stabilise governance in Lagos State in spite of visible challenges. It is a public knowledge that the Lagos State Governor had completed several projects that he inherited which include the Lagos Homs in Igando, Agege Pen Cinuma Bridge with additional roads network, the Igbogbo-Ikorodu Housing project and the BRF Housing Estate in Iponrin, Lagos Homs in Lekki and several roads across the metropolis.

In his determination to substantially improve transportation in Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu has done a lot on the Lagos Light Rail Projects. He had equally opened up more communities with new link roads and bridges. In his two years of being in office, 51 major projects had been delivered by the governor.

Some of these projects include the

Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects, Lagos-Ogun Boundary roads Phase II, network of roads in Ojokoro, Somolu and Ikoyi. In addition, administration of Sanwo-Olu had also delivered on 301 inner roads in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). The Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT lane had already been commissioned while Eleko junction to Epe concrete pavement road construction is ongoing.

Lagos is arguably one of the safest state in Nigeria today due largely to the efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The outstanding intervention of his administration to guarantee improved security in Lagos State include the delivery of

150 Double Cabin Vehicles, 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1,000 Ballistic Vests, 1,000 Ballistic Helmets and 1,000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies. Other security equipment procured by the Sanwo-Olu administration for effective policing also include 100 security patrol bikes, two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), 4 High Capacity Troop Carriers, two Anti-Riot Water Cannon vehicles as well as office and command furniture. In addition to these were other ancillary support resources.

The health sector of Lagos has likewise felt the impact of Sanwo-Olu’s midas touch. Heath facilities so far delivered in the last two years include the new Massey Children Hospital, New General Hospital in Ojo as well as a Rehabilitation of Mental Health facility in Ketu Ejinrin. Maternal and child health had also witnessed great improvement with the provision of Mother and Child Centres in Eti-Osa, Igando, Badagry and Epe. In addition to this, was the construction of a 300-bed Isolation Centre and a Research Institute at IDH in Yaba.

In only two years, more than 1,097 school projects had been competed in the educational sector of Lagos State. Also, six new secondary schools had been built while more than 100,000 tables and chairs had also been provided. Moreso, more than 2,000 hostel beds had equally been provided in model schools across the state while 2,000 teachers were likewise recruited for public schools.

In the last two years, the EKO EXCEL was also introduced. This represents an education reform programme that targeted at developing highly skilled teachers through training, support and motivation. Thus far, this program had been extended to

almost 1,009 schools, 13,000 teachers as well as 450,000 pupils across the metropolis. As if these were not enough in just two years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had significantly transformed the management of waste and drainage in Lagos through LAWMA.

Olusosun dump site had had been substantially expanded to 42 acres so as to accommodate more waste and ensure a quicker turnaround time for trucks.

No doubt, Lagos State is well positioned for greater growth and enviable development with Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the saddle. The visionary governor is busy tasking and reinventing himself on the need to deliver on the Integrated Mass Transit System, 4th Mainland Bridge and the Imota Rice mill which is expected to provide employment opportunities for more than 250,000 Lagosians.

It could be strongly asserted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had successfully and impressively delivered on his four years madate in just two years. Therefore, the remaining two years of his administration could be sais to be for bonus performances. Notwithstanding the incredible performance and demonstration of leadership genius by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor is not prepared to slow on his quest for a transformed, consistently developed and massively prosperous Lagos State.