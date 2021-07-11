Unspecified number of persons have been killed in a communal clash that broke out between Ipav and Yandev communities in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

DAILY POST gathered that the incident, which began on Saturday and lasted till Sunday evening, was due to a land dispute between Mbakpegh of Ipav and Mbatur of Yandev communities at the bank of a stream called Amboor.

It was learnt that over 30 houses including worship centers were razed down during the incident.

An eyewitness, James Aondover, who posted the development on his Facebook account, said economic tress like oranges, mangoes and cashews were cut down by the warring communities.

Details of the incident is still sketchy as at press time as the Police Public Relations Officer, Anene Sewuese Catherine could not take her calls and was unable to respond to text message forwarded to her.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/11/scores-feared-dead-churches-houses-burnt-as-communities-clash-in-benue/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&=1&__twitter_impression=true