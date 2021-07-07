SEDI MD, Prof. Simon Ndubuisi Murdered In Enugu By Unknown Gunmen

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Scientific Equipment Development Initiative, SEDI, Enugu State, Prof. Simon Ndubuisi has been reportedly assassinated in Enugu State.

DAILY POST learnt that the Federal Government Agency Director was murdered by unkonwn gunmen along the Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway on Wednesday.

He was being driven in his official vehicle marked “SEDI 26D 02FG”.

His police orderly was also killed by the gunmen. The fate of his driver is still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Horrible images and video of the gruesome murder are currently in circulation.

However, the Police in Enugu State are yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu is an institute under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). It is located at Akwuke, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The institute is actively involved in research, development and popularization of science research results which have been of great help to the growth and development of the nation.

