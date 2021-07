A 6 years old boy In Etche Rivers state cries for help as his mother places his 2 legs inside hot water wey she boil for fire for just bring donut home from a stranger.

The boy dey in pains and e leg done pill finish

Make we help this pikin

This one na discipline or na wicked…

RIVCSO is on it…..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print