See The Sack Letter Of Pastors In Winners Chapel Over ‘Poor Church Growth’ (Photo)

Picture of Sacked Letter of Pastor in Winners Chapel for not generating enough Income

One of the letters reads in part, “Consequent upon the recent performance reviews which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectations.

“Please be informed that your services as a pastor in charge are no longer required from this commission with immediate effect.

“You are to vacate the official accommodation (where applicable) and hand over all properties of the ministry in your custody, including your staff identity card to the area pastor before departure.

“May you find grace for a new beginning. Peace.”

