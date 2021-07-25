“Seek Out-Of-Court Settlement With Nnamdi Kanu” – Ohanaeze To Buhari

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari had been advised to seek an ‘out of court’ settlement in the case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Apex-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Sunday, called on South-Eastern Governors and Igbo leaders of repute to prevail on the President to seek an ‘Out-of-court’ settlement with Kanu in order to maintain peace.

Kanu is set to appear in court on Monday for a continuation of his trial. It can be recalled that the embattled secessionist leader jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017 but was brought back to Nigeria earlier this month after being captured in Kenya.

The statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, secretary-general of the group, read; “We are calling for the quick political intervention of Southeastern Governors and Igbo politicians to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to “Out-Of-Court” settlement in the court case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

The Organization also admonished sympathizers of Kanu and IPOB members to avoid protesting or agitating in court on Monday in order not to sabotage efforts that are currently underway to secure a ‘soft-landing’ for Kanu.



