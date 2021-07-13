Senate Confirms 5 INEC Commissioners, Onochie Dropped, Prof Adam Still On Hold

The Senate has confirmed five Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nominees.

The Upper house confirmed Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah, (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa), Dr Baba Bila (North-East) and Prof. Abdullahi Zuru (North-West), declining the confirmation of Lauretta Onochie, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on the screening of the INEC nominees at plenary on Tuesday.

DAILY POST had reported that Onochie’s nomination was rejected by the Senate for reasons bordering on potential violation of the Federal Character Principle.

The Senate also stood down the confirmation of Prof. Sani Adam (North-Central) for further legislative work.

