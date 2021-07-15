Senate Passes Bill Allowing Electronic Transmission Of INEC Results

Senators have passed electronic transmission of results as part of Electoral Act Amendment Bill currently being read for a 3rd time.

Before INEC can transmit electronically, NCC must adjudge national coverage is adequate and secure, and National Assembly must approve.

The passage of the section of the bill has caused a conflict in the chamber and many lawmakers have resorted to heated arguments over Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s ruling, an opposition led by Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and mostly PDP Senators.

https://twitter.com/PulseNigeria247/status/1415654610145054721?s=19