Senator Kalu Mourns TB Joshua, Shares Memorable Photos

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on the death of the founder of the ministry, Pastor T.B Joshua.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued in Abuja, mourned the renowned preacher and evangelist and stressed that he would be greatly missed by his followers.

“He will be remembered as a notable spiritual leader with a passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in the society,” he added.

According to him, the deceased was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“We mourn him. His death is shocking and painful.

“He was committed to spreading the gospel of God through his religious and philanthropic platforms.

