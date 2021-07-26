Seriki Hausa Of Ibadanland Is Dead (Photo)

The Seriki Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru Zungeru, is dead.

Alhaji Zungeru died at the age of 73, and was installed in 1992 as the Seriki Hausa of Ibadanland barley at the age of 44.

As at the time of filling this report, the details of his death could not be ascertained, as he was said to have died on (Yesterday) Sunday night in his Palace located in Sabo Area of Ibadan, the Capital City of Oyo State.



https://independent.ng/breaking-seriki-hausa-of-ibadanland-is-dead/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter