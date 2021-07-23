Seven Killed, Two Injured In Motor Accident Along Minna-Suleja Highway (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Seven persons have perished in a motor accident along the ever busy Minna-Suleja highway in Niger state, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the accident involving a Mazda salon car and a gulf salon car with registration number KTU 506 BK occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 22.

Five of the victims died at the spot while two others died on their way to the hospital. Two people who were critically injured have been evacuated to a private hospital in Lamatta, in Gurara local government area of the state, NaijaCover Reports.

According to an eye witness who Notified NaijaCover On Whatsapp Chat, Said, The accident occurred between Kwakuti and Lambata when the two vehicles, both traveling on opposite direction had a head on collusion.

Although the cause of the accident was not immediately known, eye witness however said it was not unconnected with over speeding inside a heavy down pour in the morning, NaijaCover Reports.

According to one of the villagers who were at the scene of the accident to assist the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) evacuate both dead and the injured, the two vehicles were damaged beyond repairs.

Meanwhile the bodies of those who died in the accident have been deposited at the sabon wuse General hospital.

See Graphic Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

