Seven-Up Bottling Company Job Recruitment

Urgent Recruitment

Seven Up Bottling Company Ltd Manufacturing and Production

Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd is one of the largest manufacturing companies in Nigeria, producing and distributing some of the nation’s most- loved beverages in the country like; Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, H2oHl, Lipton Ice Tea and Aquafina premium drinking water.

SBC has nine bottling plants with state-of the-art manufacturing facilities strategically located across various regions in the country. As part of our business growth and expansion drive, SBC is hiring for dynamic talents that will drive the operation of new production lines across our plant.

Job Locations: Ikeja, Enugu, Abuja, and Aba.

Job Type: Full Time

Job Field: Manufacturing/Production

Applications are invited for the following job Positions:

• Blower Technician

• Utility Maintenance (HP & Ref)

• Filler Technician

• Quality Control Inspector

• Labeller Technician

• Water Treatment Technician

• Shrinkwrapper Technician

• Reverse Osmosis Technician

• Palletizer Technician

• Syrup Process Technician

• PET Electro-Mechanical

• CIP Technician Technician

• FG Warehouse Checker

• PET Autornation Engineer

• Raw Materials Inventory Clerk

• Blower Specialist

Entry Requirements

Candidates must possess the following among others:

• Minimum of Lower Credit in Technical School Graduate Degree/OND

• Technical Capability and understanding

• Minimum of 3 years Industry Experience

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/mYsgJBpNrr