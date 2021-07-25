Sex: A Trusted Tool In The Hands Of The Devil

God is the loving Creator who created everything well and lovely, and sex is not an exception. But the mischievous devil is the master of perversion. The evil devil is in the business of perverting the pleasant things created by Yahweh. The devil has been doing this to serve his own mischievous purposes – basically to steal, kill and destroy.

Sex is God’s pleasant idea, and it’s meant to serve honourable purposes. The Will of God is this:

“All sexual pleasure should be shared between a man and his married female wife in the safe confines of their marriage institution, with no other party involved.”

But the devil usually make people go contrary to God’s design, getting them defiled and dirty. He is aware sin lures humans out of God’s covering and protection, and he gets the chance to plunder the sinner (and even get him killed and send him to hell if he failed to repent). Hence, sex (sexual immorality) has been a trusted tool the devil has been using since the history of man started, to make humans sin against God, there by gaining access to ruin them.

These sexual acts are perversion:

1. Premarital sex (fornication). Having sex when you are not married. 1 Corinthians 6: 18

2. Extramarital Sex (Adultery). Having sex with someone other than your own spouse. Exodus 20:14; Proverbs 6:32-34

3. Homosexuality: Sexual relations between members of same gender, like lesbianism (which is between females) and gayism (which is between males). Romans 1:26-32

4. Pornography And Masturbation. Deriving sexual pleasure from seeing the unclothedness of others; Playing with your sexual organs for sexual pleasures. 1 Thessalonians 4:3-4

5. Other Immoral Sexual Acts like smooching someone not your married spouse, sextings and the rest of them. Colossians 3:5

To ensure the devil won’t get you ruined, you must live a life of holiness and righteousness, devoid of immorality. But you can’t do this on your own weak accord – you need God’s help.

You can claim God’s help when you receive and embrace Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. If you are yet to do this, simply tell Him, “Lord Jesus, have mercy on me and come into my life”.

As He gives you the Holy Spirit, He gives you the strength, wisdom and guidance you need to live a life above sin and iniquity. Just yield to Him. You will have to disconnect yourself from people, things and places that can lure you into immorality.

You can always contact me for further resources.

God bless you in Jesus Name Amen.

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2021/07/sex-trusted-tool-in-hands-of-devil.html?m=1