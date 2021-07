This experience no dey give me joy sha.

Long ago, I was trekking on the pedestrian lane with my supposed loml in the scorching sun, a car hooted and stopped by the side, the guy in the car brought out his large useless head out and said; “beautiful lady, what are you doing trekking in this hot sun alone? Come in, let me….”

Anytime I remember this, e dey pain me jege..upon I no still get car now.

Wtf.

Well, abeg make una share una own relationship sadperiences.