‘She Absconded After I Helped Her Get A Loan’

Hello Nairalanders,

I have an issue at hand which I need advice of the best line of action to take.

I use to work in a bank here in Abuja, until I resigned in May 2020 and now work in a finance house (a loan firm, also here in Abuja),

January this year (Jan 2021), one of my former colleagues at the bank called to beg me to help her process a loan with my current firm, as she has an urgent need for money & will pay back in 2 months.

Well, I ignored at first, but after series of begging & pestering me, I considered the risk involved,

She wanted #150,000

Her take home was a little over #100k (after tax & pension).

So I agreed & help her facilitate the loan, she got disbursement & details of interest and maturity date.

2 months down the line, I called to notify her of her repayment, to which the said she will may payment in two days time (the loan due date was 31/03/2021)

But instead of making payments she disappeared,

So first week of April, I went to the bank to check on her & was told she resigned from the bank some weeks ago, ever since then she has been giving me one excuse or the other,

Now, I have been held liable of making the repayment at work, since I was the one who approved the loan and the applicant (the customer has absconded).

Secondly, the particular lady no longer pick my calls, she also moved from her old apartment.

I have all relevant paperwork with me,

Please, your candid advice on the best action to take is really appreciated,