‘She Said Yes Yesterday But Demanding ₦60k Today’

No woman, no cry. A girl that barely said yes to me yesterday is demanding 60k from me for wardrobe allowance.

Giving her the money is not the issue. but i fear a relationship built on such ground will collapse in no time.

What happens when hair and feeding allowances enters? i sometime wonder if having a girlfriend is worth it because almost all of them have multiple boyfriends whom they cash out from. i see no difference between them and olosho. petronizing olosho gives much rest of mind than a girl who is yet to be your wife.

Nairalanders, how do you people cope with girlfriends palava in this present state of Nigeria?