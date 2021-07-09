‘She Takes Too Many Pictures Everywhere She Goes Like MTN’

My guy’s babe is the worst. She’s just past her mid 20s, currently in her service year. Her WhatsApp statues in a day is more than 15. She takes selfies of herself everywhere she goes like MTN.

After she posts it, if any of her friends saves that photo and reposts it on their own status, she’ll screenshot it and post the same picture she posted earlier but screenshot from someone else’s status. She could post 5 of the same picture this way. Now, normally this wouldn’t be a problem for me since I’m not her boyfriend but I’ve been patient and my patience is wearing thin.

Everytime she’s around whilst I’m there, be it at his house or mine, out chilling or whatever, this girl will make tons of videos and pictures before she leaves. Also this wouldn’t be a problem if she won’t post all the pictures online right after.

I’m a very coded guy and I’m in love with this my low-key lifestyle. I haven’t posted any of my own photos on any of Mark Zuckerberg’s apps in more than 2 years but this girl will just be tagging up and down on IG. Same pictures will be on WhatsApp status.

There’s no point in talking to my guy about it, the girl can do no wrong in his eyes. We’re business partners and cannot avoid each other. How can I be on ghost mode on my social media apps for a long time but someone is busy exposing me to the world. How can I handle this situation?