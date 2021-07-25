Shine Ya Eye: Meet The BBNaija 2021 Female Housemates (Photos)

Thread for male housemates:

The 2021 (season 6) edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show started last night (Saturday 24th July, 2021) and the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the first 11 housemates who are all males.

The female contestants were introduced tonight and here is a list of female housemates that made it into the house:

1. Angel – It’s ladies night and the first lady to enter #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye is Angel. Adorned with 11 tattoos, Angel says that what you give is what you get.

2. Peace – The 13th Housemate to enter Biggie’s House is Peace. She has a simple strategy for #BBNaija; have fun, stay in the game and win in the end.

3. Jackie B – Jackie B is the 14th Housemate to enter #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye. Her strategy is to stay 10 steps ahead of her fellow Housemates.

4. Tega – Housemate number 15 to enter the #BBNaija House is Tega. She says she has found the perfect balance between being calm and being hot-headed.