Shine Ya Eye: Meet The BBNaija 2021 Male Housemates (Photos)

The 2021 (season 6) edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show started this night and the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the first 11 housemates who are all males.

The female contestants will be introduced tomorrow.

Here is a list of housemates that made it into the house:

1 BOMA! Mixologist amongst other things!

2 SAGA! He agrees that y’all should throw him away if he doesn’t bring vibeS!

3 YOUSEF! A teacher, model and soul-searcher with a touch of zeeworld.

4 PERE! He calls himself the dramaking!

5 Meet WHITEMONEY!

6 NIYI! He married!!!

7 YERINS! Medical Doctor and housefly specialist!

8 JAYPAUL!
He belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody.

9 EMMANUEL! Ex Mr Ideal Nigeria winner

10 SAMMIE! Cool, calm, collected and is in Biggie’s house for premium enjoyment!

11 CROSS! He loves it when girls fight over him.

Credit: https://instagram.com/dstvnigeria?utm_medium=copy_link

