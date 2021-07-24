Shine Ya Eye: Meet The BBNaija 2021 Male Housemates (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

The 2021 (season 6) edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show started this night and the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the first 11 housemates who are all males.

The female contestants will be introduced tomorrow.

Here is a list of housemates that made it into the house:

1 BOMA! Mixologist amongst other things!

2 SAGA! He agrees that y’all should throw him away if he doesn’t bring vibeS!

3 YOUSEF! A teacher, model and soul-searcher with a touch of zeeworld.

4 PERE! He calls himself the dramaking!

5 Meet WHITEMONEY!

6 NIYI! He married!!!

7 YERINS! Medical Doctor and housefly specialist!

8 JAYPAUL!

He belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody.

9 EMMANUEL! Ex Mr Ideal Nigeria winner

10 SAMMIE! Cool, calm, collected and is in Biggie’s house for premium enjoyment!

11 CROSS! He loves it when girls fight over him.

Credit: https://instagram.com/dstvnigeria?utm_medium=copy_link