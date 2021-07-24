Shine Ya Eye: Meet The BBNaija 2021 Male Housemates (Photos)

The 2021 (season 6) edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show started this night and the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the first 11 housemates who are all males.
The female contestants will be introduced tomorrow.
Here is a list of housemates that made it into the house:
1 BOMA! Mixologist amongst other things!
2 SAGA! He agrees that y’all should throw him away if he doesn’t bring vibeS!
3 YOUSEF! A teacher, model and soul-searcher with a touch of zeeworld.
4 PERE! He calls himself the dramaking!
5 Meet WHITEMONEY!
6 NIYI! He married!!!
7 YERINS! Medical Doctor and housefly specialist!
8 JAYPAUL!
He belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody.
9 EMMANUEL! Ex Mr Ideal Nigeria winner
10 SAMMIE! Cool, calm, collected and is in Biggie’s house for premium enjoyment!
11 CROSS! He loves it when girls fight over him.
