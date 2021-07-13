Breaking:Armed men in military uniform shoots,raids Ladipo Market

Armed men in military uniform have reportedly invaded Ladipo Auto spare parts market,Mushin Lagos, GISTMASTER gathered.

A newspaper, Vanguard reported that there is pandemonium at the popular Ladipo market, Oshodo-Apapa expressway following sporadic shootings by some armed men in military uniforms.

An unconfirmed report said three people were shot dead during the shooting.

Reports said an unspecified number of people were wounded while most of the auto parts dealers took to their heels in different directions.

As of the time of this report, the cause of the shooting was not known.

