Should Church Workers Be Paid?

Having served in a church in probably all fields, Technical, Cleaning, Instruments, Choir, Ushery and a lot , I was wondering about the opinion that apart from a pastor if it is right to pay church workers, what does the bible say about it and what are your own personal opinions about this?

I do think it is not a bad idea at all, as much as church work is more of a responsibility than a job, it is still a job in some sense, i just think, perhaps some sort of financial support would be beneficial especially in large churches.

what are your opinions?

