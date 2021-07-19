‘Should I Buy This Benz C300?’ (Photos)

The Cars Profs in the house. I need your assessment on this particular car. Mercedes Benz C300. I need the pros and cons of this car of based on the conditions of the Nigerian Roads, Fuel rate consumption, Spare part availability in the Nigerian Market (Ladipo and Co.). Your assessment would be highly appreciated because I am thinking about copping one.

P.S:- I also noticed people often sell it after using it for 1-3 years. Could there be any problems ? Tell me things(problems) to encounter if I should buy the car this week!.

Thanks in Advance!