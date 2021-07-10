‘Should I Go On With The Marriage Preparation?’

I have this girl I have been dating for 4 years and we are planning to get married to this year. But I notice she does not like to sacrifice. I mean, she is kind of selfish.

she is studying and i send her money aside the one the parent gives to her but if i request for a video call, she would ask me to send her data, if she comes to my house and i don’t give her TP not minding that i gave her money some weeks/days back she would be angry.

Yesterday i booked a ticket for her to come to lagos from anambra, after booking she asked me to also send her some feeding money for the journey. I refused and asked her to take from the 20k I sent to her last 2 weeks, she then said ” WHO PAYS FOR TP AND NOT GIVES FEEDING MONEY?

Long story short, I had to cancel the ticket. I have constantly complained about her selfishness but no improvement .

what should i do?