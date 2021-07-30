Should Sahih Hadiths Really Be 100% Accepted?

Assalamu Alaikum brothers,

I’m asking this question because of the videos of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abduljabbar that I came across last week. He made some points about the hadiths being unreliable and even gave some proofs (which I extensively made a research on and found 90% to be true) and challenged northern scholars to prove him wrong or debate with him. So far, none of them has stepped forward to do so even though they have been condemning and cursing him. In fact, he was kicked out of Kano and barred from holding lectures.

If you still believe that all Sahih hadiths are authentic please give me your reasons. I am not here to argue with anyone but to learn. These are some of the things I find questionable about hadiths:

The collection process: Imam Buhari collected 500,000 narrations and found only 8,000 to be authentic. Looking at these numbers, it’s very easy for the sound ones to be excluded and fake ones to be accepted.

Contradictions with the Qur’an: maybe it’s my lack of understanding, but it looks to be violating some of the commandments of Allah. For example,

1)the Qur’an says there is no compulsion in religion while the Hadiths call for the killing of apostates.

2) The Quran specifies 100 lashes for Zina (with no distinction between adultery and fornication) while the Hadiths call for stoning to death.

3) The Quran justifies killing only on the grounds of murder or war while the hadiths do so on adultery, apostesy, homosexuality, blasphemy, and so one which are the main issues that the Kafirs use to condemn us.

4) The Qur’an encourages Muslims to refrain from approaching women (sexually) during their periods but the hadiths suggest so.

There are so many others that I noticed.

Contradictions within hadiths: you’ll find “Sahih” hadith contradicting with “Sahih” from other scholars or even within the same collection. Take for example,

1)

– Hazrat Ibn Abbas said: Rasool (S) slept for a while – went to the Masjid and prayed (‘offered’ Namaaz) without Wudhu. (Bukhari, Kitabul Wudhu)

– The Sahaba of Rasool (S) used to ‘perform’ Namaaz without Wudhu after waking up from sleep. (Muslim with Fathil Mulhim pg 500)

2)

– Hazrat Usman said: If a man withdraws before ejaculation, let him wash the genitals and make Wudhu (No bath necessary). (Bukhari, vol 1 Kitabul Wudhu pg 164 Hadith 176)

– Bath becomes mandatory after penetration. (Muwatta pg 22)

3)

– Rasool (S) said, “Renew Wudhu after eating anything cooked on fire.” (Muslim vol 1 pg 486)

– BUT, Ibn Abbas says, “Rasoolullah ate a roasted goat shoulder and then prayed without ablution.” (Same vol 1 pg 488)

4)

– If someone passes in front of a praying person, stop him. If he doesn’t stop, kill him because he is Shayitaan. (Bukhari vol 1 pg 68)

– But: Abdullah Ibn Abbas said, “I rode a donkey to MINA. Rasoolullah (S) was leading the prayer. I passed before some praying ones and got off from the animal and joined the prayers. None objected. (Bukhari vol 1 pg 107)

Again, I came across many of such examples.

Lastly, the ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS HADITHS:

Many of them are absolutely insulting to our holy prophet Muhammad.

Some made narrations of him lying on his stomach while married women rubbed his back.

Some said he used to pee while standing.

Some talked about the sun traveling to prostrate before Allah everyday

Some said Moses sent prophet Muhammad back to Allah multiple times in order to have our salat reduced to 5

Some portrayed prophet Muhammad as a reckless killer

Some said pandemics can never reach Makkah and Madinah but Covid-19 proves otherwise.

Many of them are absolutely degrading to women. Some have grouped them with devils and animals.

Some condone rape and stealing (especially at times of war)

The list is just endless. If you have some logical explanations for these factors please do share with me. I have come to realize that most of the Islamic laws we have today lay much more emphasis on these hadiths rather than the Qur’an too.

NB: I don’t completely disbelieve the hadiths. There are many beautiful ones that should be accepted even IF they didn’t come from the prophet.